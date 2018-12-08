Avengers Endgame trailer: Marvel fans are sure Captain America is going to die; see all the clues

The sudden arrival of the Avengers: Endgame trailer on Friday has given Marvel fans a lot to chew on. Within a few minutes of the trailer’s release, fans were already interacting with each other on Twitter, comparing how many times they’d seen the trailer already.

One outcome of the fans’ obsession is that they’ve spotted important details in the trailer that wouldn’t normally have been noticed. For example, several people pointed out that Captain America was wearing the same suit that he wore in The Winter Soldier, perhaps connecting the Avengers: Endgame story with the Winter Soldier trilogy.

The most prominent theory circulating around the internet is regarding the possible death of Captain America. In the trailer, he is seen looking at a picture of Peggy Carter - a callback to a similar moment from Captain America: The First Avengers, just before he plunged to an icy ‘death’. Fans are sure this is foreshadowing for Cap’s possible demise in Avengers 4. Chris Evans’ recent tweet, in which he said goodbye to the character, went viral after fans took it as a confirmation that Cap was going to die.

Others wondered who Hawkeye was fighting in Japan, when Black Widow goes to recruit him. Another interesting observation was when Scott asks Cap and Natasha if they remember who he is. “Is this an old message?” Cap asks, indicating that perhaps many years have passed since the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Here are some more observations:

#AvengersEndgame trailer thoughts:



1. Who were the people Ronin was killing, and why?

2. Did Bruce specifically know he needed to find Scott Lang?

3. Is Nebula on the same ship as Tony? They were together after the snap.

4. "Is that an OLD message?" How much time has passed? pic.twitter.com/BQijZc9EQs — Adam Greenbaum (@Greenbaumly) December 7, 2018

This can mean only 2 things for me: he goes back in time somehow and finds peggy or it is a parallel to his death in the first avenger and I’m not ready #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/JSc3g58zdR — the sun will shine on us again (@bcozofdylan) December 7, 2018

I should have gone for the head. #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/gPiucn7HyR — Thank You Stan Lee (@ForAllNerds) December 7, 2018

Since Captain America isn't going to survive this movie, the least Marvel can do is reunite him and Peggy Carter in the afterlife for their dance🕺💃 He has sacrificed so much for the greater good. They deserve their endgame! 💕#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/bHtc1gFMTS — Susan Blunt 💋 (@IAmSBlunt) December 7, 2018

A moment of silence for the children we lost at war #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/4lGrvqaaab — Becky || MiRACLE (@xBreeTanner) December 7, 2018

STEVE MIGHT REALLY GO BACK IN TIME TO HIS OLD LIFE AND HAVE THAT DANCE WITH PEGGY #AvengersEndgame #Avengers4trailer pic.twitter.com/UWtxrVoOS5 — ℐ (@cosmiqueer) December 7, 2018

when he lost bucky

when he lost peggy

and when he lost everything.

steve rogers deserves so much better than what life gave him #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/QAdHYK9zKE — gabi (@harleivy) December 7, 2018

the photo on the left is from the first avenger where he placed peggy's picture in front of him because he wants her to be the last one he sees before he dies. the photo on the right is a still from steve roger's last movie. i think im seeing a pattern #Avengers4 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Z8tY8NqmG0 — earth's best defender (@endgamestarks) December 7, 2018

Marvel had earlier in the week unveiled the second trailer for Captain Marvel. It is being reported that the studio will debut the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer on Saturday, finishing an unprecedented marketing push.

Avengers: Endgame has been scheduled for an April, 2019 release. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the film will serve as a conclusion to this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will feature Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, among others.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 09:25 IST