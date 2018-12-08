Today in New Delhi, India
Avengers Endgame trailer: Marvel fans are sure Captain America is going to die; see all the clues

Avengers Endgame trailer: Marvel fans are sure Steve Rogers/Captain America is going to die. They’ve even discovered clues. Check them out here.

Updated: Dec 08, 2018 09:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Avengers Endgame,Avengers Endgame trailer,Avengers 4 trailer
Avengers Endgame trailer: Marvel fans are convinced Steve Rogers/Captain America is going to die.

The sudden arrival of the Avengers: Endgame trailer on Friday has given Marvel fans a lot to chew on. Within a few minutes of the trailer’s release, fans were already interacting with each other on Twitter, comparing how many times they’d seen the trailer already.

One outcome of the fans’ obsession is that they’ve spotted important details in the trailer that wouldn’t normally have been noticed. For example, several people pointed out that Captain America was wearing the same suit that he wore in The Winter Soldier, perhaps connecting the Avengers: Endgame story with the Winter Soldier trilogy.

The most prominent theory circulating around the internet is regarding the possible death of Captain America. In the trailer, he is seen looking at a picture of Peggy Carter - a callback to a similar moment from Captain America: The First Avengers, just before he plunged to an icy ‘death’. Fans are sure this is foreshadowing for Cap’s possible demise in Avengers 4. Chris Evans’ recent tweet, in which he said goodbye to the character, went viral after fans took it as a confirmation that Cap was going to die.

Others wondered who Hawkeye was fighting in Japan, when Black Widow goes to recruit him. Another interesting observation was when Scott asks Cap and Natasha if they remember who he is. “Is this an old message?” Cap asks, indicating that perhaps many years have passed since the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Here are some more observations:

Marvel had earlier in the week unveiled the second trailer for Captain Marvel. It is being reported that the studio will debut the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer on Saturday, finishing an unprecedented marketing push.

Avengers: Endgame has been scheduled for an April, 2019 release. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the film will serve as a conclusion to this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will feature Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, among others.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 09:25 IST

