Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man, Captain America prepare for fight of their lives, and death

Marvel Studios on Friday released the long-awaited first trailer for Avengers 4, whose title has now been revealed to be Avengers: Endgame. The trailer was dropped without any prior announcement, nor any sort of confirmation by Disney or Marvel.

The trailer picks up the story almost exactly after the end of Avengers: Infinity War, with Tony Stark adrift in space, dictating a message for Pepper Potts, were he not to make it. “Hey, Miss Potts. If you find this recording, don’t feel bad about this,” Tony says, slumped in a space ship. Tony and a few others had been stranded on the planet Titan at the end of the last film.

The action then cuts to Earth, where Black Widow, Bruce Banner and Steve Rogers are discussing their plans. “Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do,” we hear Natasha say. “He wiped out 50% of all living creatures.”

The surviving Avengers are seen contemplating the future, with Bruce looking into Scott Lang - it has been rumoured that Ant-Man will enter the Quantum Realm in an effort to save the ‘dead’ heroes - and Natasha travelling to Japan to recruit Hawkeye, who has taken on the mantle of Ronin.

“We lost all of us,” we hear Captain America can be heard saying. “We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives.”

The trailer then immediately cuts to the title: Avengers: Endgame. This was one of two titles that were being floated around the internet in the months leading up to the trailer’s release. The other was Avengers: Annihilation. Endgame was mistakenly revealed as a contender by the film’s cinematographer, Trent Opaloch, who listed it on his resume on his website.

Marvel president Kevin Feige had previously told IGN that keeping the title a secret had ‘backfired’ on them. Avengers: Endgame has been scheduled for a May, 2019 release. According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the film will serve as a conclusion to this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will feature Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 18:52 IST