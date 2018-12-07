Avengers 4 Endgame trailer: From Captain America’s beard to Thor’s loneliness, all the best Twitter reactions

Marvel Studios took everyone by surprise on Friday with the trailer debut of Avengers 4, whose title has been revealed to be Avengers: Endgame. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the film, scheduled for release in April, 2019.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer appeared online without any warning, and has quickly become one of the top trending topics on social media. Several fans noticed Captain America’s beardless look - Cap had a thick beard in the last film in the series, Avengers: Infinity War. They also spotted many emotional touches, such as Cap gazing at a picture of the love of his life, Peggy Carter, and Tony Stark seemingly preparing to die alone in space.

One fan pointed out that a leaked picture of Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a spacesuit on the sets of the film, perhaps indicated that she might stage a rescue for Tony.

Others joked about Clint Barton, who made a long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after sitting out Infinity War, and Steve Rogers’ barber - they both appear to have changed their looks. Fans also noted that Thor had once again been separated from the action. Rumours suggest that he will be sent on a mission with Rocket Raccoon, into the Quantum Realm.

Several others took a more emotional route to express their feelings about the film. Many of them shared posters and memories from the previous Avengers movies, signalling the end of an era. Avengers Endgame is reportedly going to conclude this phase of the MCU, making room for new characters and new stories.

The Endgame trailer is the second one Marvel has released in one week, after Captain Marvel. A third - Spider-Man: Far From Home - is expected to arrive on Saturday.

Here are some more reactions to the Avengers: Endgame trailer:

#AvengersEndgame trailer thoughts:



1. Who were the people Ronin was killing, and why?

2. Did Bruce specifically know he needed to find Scott Lang?

3. Is Nebula on the same ship as Tony? They were together after the snap.

4. "Is that an OLD message?" How much time has passed? pic.twitter.com/BQijZc9EQs — Adam Greenbaum (@Greenbaumly) December 7, 2018

There’s no shortage of barbers tho #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/CigJ3AKIEr — obi [dumb ass new account] (@chadversusobi) December 7, 2018

I’m just going to die with him I guess #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/o9Nwoktur5 — stella ︽✵︽ (@tonysassb) December 7, 2018

okay but he’s wEARING HIS WINTER SOLDIER SUIT #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/JqUoGxgk85 — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) December 7, 2018

Natasha found Clint just as how Hawkeye found the Black Widow.



Mercilessly killing her enemies. TAINTED RED.



And now, IT'S TIME FOR HER TO FIND HIM AND GET HIM HOME. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ZBEsCjc1KB — J.C. (@ChillJoeKill) December 7, 2018

my friends who aren't that into superhero stuff looking at me crying and unable to get up from my seat after i'm done watching #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/HnQFtU6YEy — gabi (@harleivy) December 7, 2018

I can’t believe we’re going to pay for this much of pain in 2019 #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/aUc7vggYmZ — you know who (@toughparker) December 7, 2018

It's not your fault mate😔 but you should have gone for the hand.#AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/cq7LG4e2Je — Eneas Stomper (@EneasStomper) December 7, 2018

One taught me love,

One taught me patience,

One taught me pain ,

One taught me how to die #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/2JAHPr7xcF — bal (@haesarmpit) December 7, 2018

