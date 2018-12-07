Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 07, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Avengers 4 Endgame trailer: From Captain America’s beard to Thor’s loneliness, all the best Twitter reactions

Avengers 4 Endgame trailer: From jokes about Steve Rogers’ haircut to emotional posts about Tony Stark’s impending death, Twitter has been flooded with reactions.

Avengers Infinity War Updated: Dec 07, 2018 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Avengers 4,Avengers 4 Trailer,Avengers Endgame
Avengers 4 Endgame trailer: Steve Rogers has got a spiffy new haircut.

Marvel Studios took everyone by surprise on Friday with the trailer debut of Avengers 4, whose title has been revealed to be Avengers: Endgame. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the film, scheduled for release in April, 2019.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer appeared online without any warning, and has quickly become one of the top trending topics on social media. Several fans noticed Captain America’s beardless look - Cap had a thick beard in the last film in the series, Avengers: Infinity War. They also spotted many emotional touches, such as Cap gazing at a picture of the love of his life, Peggy Carter, and Tony Stark seemingly preparing to die alone in space.

One fan pointed out that a leaked picture of Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a spacesuit on the sets of the film, perhaps indicated that she might stage a rescue for Tony.

Others joked about Clint Barton, who made a long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after sitting out Infinity War, and Steve Rogers’ barber - they both appear to have changed their looks. Fans also noted that Thor had once again been separated from the action. Rumours suggest that he will be sent on a mission with Rocket Raccoon, into the Quantum Realm.

Several others took a more emotional route to express their feelings about the film. Many of them shared posters and memories from the previous Avengers movies, signalling the end of an era. Avengers Endgame is reportedly going to conclude this phase of the MCU, making room for new characters and new stories.

The Endgame trailer is the second one Marvel has released in one week, after Captain Marvel. A third - Spider-Man: Far From Home - is expected to arrive on Saturday.

Here are some more reactions to the Avengers: Endgame trailer:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 20:09 IST

tags

more from Avengers Infinity War