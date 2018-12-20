Captain Marvel trumps Avengers: Endgame to top IMDb’s list of 10 most awaited movies of 2019

Whether it is Bollywood or Hollywood, 2018 has been a record year at the box office. While Hindi film industry focused on small films, Hollywood delivered via tentpoles which had their hearts at the right place. The next year will be no different.

IMDb has come out with its list of the 10 most anticipated movies of 2019 this week, and Marvel’s next offerings -- Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are on position one and two respectively. The films were “consistently most popular with IMDb users as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to IMDb worldwide,” the move database site wrote.

While The Lion King and Star Wars next iteration failed to get a spot on the list, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker are named on the list. Here are the top 10 most awaited films of 2019…

10. Hellboy (April 12)

Director Neil Marshall and Stranger Things actor David Harbour come together for a darker, grittier vision for the popular Dark Horse Comics superhero.

9. Aladdin (May 24)

Disney recently released the first look at Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine with the maximum scrutiny reserved for Will Smith’s Genies who isn’t the CGI character we have all learnt to love.

8. The Joker (October 4)

Director Todd Phillips presents Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in The Joker, a standalone film about Batman’s most iconic adversary.

7. Glass (January 18)

Director M. Night Shyamalan’s sequel to his 2000 film Unbreakable, the film brings together Bruce Willis’ David Dunn and Samuel L Jackson’s Mr Glass.

6. It: Chapter Two (September 6)

The blockbuster of 2017, It, returns with a sequel next year with members of the Losers Club all grown up. They return to the town where Pennywise haunted them.

5. The Irishman

Martin Scorsese brings together Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino for perhaps Netflix’s biggest film this year, based on nearly five years of recorded interviews with mob hitman Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran.

4. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (August 9)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie headline director Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The story is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), the former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are struggling to make it in Hollywood. Rick has a famous next-door neighbour: Sharon Tate, who was murdered by the Manson Family in 1969.

3. Dark Phoenix (June 7)

Fox’s last X-Men movie before the Disney-Fox merger is complete, Dark Phoenix adapts the comic Dark Phoenix Saga once again for the film. Unlike the disappointing The Last Stand, the film will focus entirely on jean’s corruption.

2. Avengers: Endgame (April 26)

The amount of interest in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is unprecedented. Endgame brings together the motley group of superheroes as they take the last stand to defeat Thanos after ‘The Decimation’.

1. Captain Marvel (March 8)

She is reportedly the most powerful superhero in the Marvel Universe. As Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel lands in March, she is expected to be the foundation stone of the next phase of the superhero franchise.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 12:45 IST