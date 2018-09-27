First Dark Phoenix trailer unleashes X-Men who’d be perfect partners to Avengers

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for Dark Phoenix, the latest instalment in the X-Men series of superhero films. The movie will continue the prequel timeline which began with X-Men: First Class and double as an origin story for Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner.

The trailer is a retread of several storylines and scenes that fans of the X-Men film franchise would already be familiar with. We see Professor Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) bring Jean to his school after sensing her extraordinary powers. We see Jean have a difficult time adjusting to life with other mutants and being overwhelmed by her powers, which are magnifying rapidly.

In a parallel track, we see Michael Fassbender’s Magneto and Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique react differently to the introduction of Jean, who could potentially become the most powerful mutant in the world.

The character has been previously shown in the original X-Men trilogy, in which she was played by Famke Janssen, who reprised her role for a cameo in The Wolverine. Turner, known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, debuted as the character in X-Men: Apocalypse.

Dark Phoenix was originally slated for a November, 2018 release, but was pushed back to accommodate reshoots, along with an X-Men spin-off, New Mutants. The film will now arrive in February, which proved to be a successful release window for Deadpool.

The film is directed by veteran writer and first-time director Simon Kinberg. It will be scored by Hans Zimmer, who makes a return to the superhero genre after vowing off it. The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan and Kodi Smit-McPhee, with Jessica Chastain as the villain, who tries to lure Jean away from Professor X.

Disney chief Bob Iger recently confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that the X-Men franchise would be integrated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe under the supervision of Kevin Feige.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 11:09 IST