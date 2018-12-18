Iron Man, Captain America will both die in Avengers Endgame, theory says

Now that Marvel fans have had some time to mull over the Avengers: Endgame trailer, theories have once again started to emerge online as to who’ll live and who’ll die at the end of the hotly anticipated movie. One theorist suggests that clues about the Avengers’ fates can be found in an older Marvel movie.

While directors Joe & Anthony Russo had gone on record to say that the title of the fourth Avengers movie had not been spoken in any previous Marvel film, this turned out to be incorrect when the film’s title was revealed to be Avengers: Endgame at the end of the first trailer. Not only was the word ‘endgame’ spoken in Avengers: Infinity War, it was first spoken in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the second Avengers movie, Age of Ultron.

A fan on Reddit points out the scene in which Iron Man and Captain America discuss the ‘endgame’ and suggests that this might be foreshadowing about the future. In the exchange, Tony says, “A hostile alien army came charging through a hole in space. We’re standing 300 feet below it. We’re the Avengers. We can bust arms dealers all the livelong day but that up there, that’s... That’s the endgame. How were you guys planning on beating that?”

Tony was referring to the extraterrestrial threat from the first film, the Chitauri army led by Thanos. Since Thanos has grown in significance, as has the relationship shared between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, the following conversation is made all the more telling.

“Together,” Steve replies to Tony’s question. “We’ll lose,” Tony says, to which Steve responds, “Then we’ll do that together too.”

The Avengers’ fight with Thanos began in the first Avengers movie. Thanos made sporadic appearances in films such as The Guardians of the Galaxy, before being fully introduced as the most formidable villain the heroes had ever faced, in Avengers: Infinity War.

At the end of the film, he came through on his promise to end half the universe’s living population with a snap of his fingers. The surviving half will stage a final stand against Thanos in Endgame, as was hinted by Stark all those years ago. Avengers: Endgame will be released in April 2019, and stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and others.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 18:23 IST