Irrfan awaiting final health report to start shooting for Hindi Medium 2, says Bhushan Kumar

Irrfan, who had been undergoing cancer treatment in London since April last year, is finally back in India. And if reports are to be believed, the actor will start shooting for Hindi Medium 2, directed by Homi Adajania on February 22. However, on contacting the makers of the film, co-producer Bhushan Kumar denied this report and said that they are still waiting for “Irrfan to get a go ahead from his doctors” and once that happens he will be able to start working.

“Irrfan is improving very well but right now, we’re waiting for his final report,” says Bhushan, adding that the film is not going on floors on February 22. “The shooting date has not been finalised yet. We definitely want to do the film Irrfan only, but we are still waiting for the reports. We are in touch with him and once he gets his final check-up reports, which are due soon, then obviously we will make the announcement,” he adds.

We tried getting in touch with Irrfan but he was not available for a comment. A source close to the actor informs, “Irrfan has got a green light from his doctor in London to go back to India and resume work. However, this news of him having reached Mumbai was not shared by his team but someone from the hospital leaked it to the press.”

Bhushan Kumar shares that script and everything else is ready. As soon as Irrfan gets a go ahead from his doctors the sequel will go on the floors.

Makers further say that not just the film’s team but even Irrfan is keen on resuming shooting. “He is super excited and interested in the film. He has heard the script and [he] loved it. He wants to start shooting as soon as possible once he has fully recovered. We’re also eagerly waiting for it,” says Bhushan.

Asked about the rest of the cast and Bhushan adds it’s still being worked out. “We can’t talk about it right now. Let’s first get a go ahead from Irrfan and then we can talk about everything else.”

As per reports, Pataakha (2018) actor Radhika Madan has been roped in to portray the character of Irrfan’s grown up daughter in the sequel to the 2017 Bollywood hit, which was directed by Saket Chaudhary. “She has started prepping for her role, but she is not ready to speak about it till the production house makes an official announcement,” says a source. There were also speculation that Kareena Kapoor Khan is paired opposite Irrfan in the film, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In November last year, it was reported that Irrfan came back to Mumbai and celebrated Diwali with his family before flying out of the country. The entire episode has been kept under wraps.

