Irrfan Khan hides his face as he returns to Mumbai, see pics

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 12:48 IST

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was stationed in London for a long time, was spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday evening but he covered his face as the paparazzi clicked him coming outside the airport. He had been shooting for Angrezi Medium, a sequel to his surprise hit Hindi Medium, In London and was undergoing treatment before the shoot.

Irrfan, seated on a wheelchair, came out of the Mumbai airport, clad in dark blue denims, black jacket and a white shirt. He paired it with a light blue cap and white shoes.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and left for London in March 2018. He shared the news of his illness with fans and tweeted, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research.To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Upon his return to Mumbai in March this year, Irrfan penned an emotional note and thanked his fans and well-wishers. “Last few months have been on a road to recovery a period to heal to fight the fatigue and face the reel and real world. I am aware of your concern and request to talk to you, share my journey, but I am fathoming it myself inhaling and internalising, taking baby steps to merge my healing with work and trying to experiment the amalgamation of both. I am deeply touched by your wishes, your prayers and it means a lot for me and my family. I truly respect the way you respected my journey giving me time and space to heal. Thank you for your patience and the warmth and the love all through this overwhelming journey . I feel an urge to share with you something, “I live my life in widening rings which spread over earth and sky. I may not ever complete the last one, but that is what I will try. I circle around God’s primordial tower, and I circle ten thousand years long; And I still don’t know if I’m a falcon, a storm, or an unfinished song” - Rilke ...From, Irrfan,” he wrote on social media.

Angrezi Medium is likely to be Irrfan’s first film after cancer was diagnosed and treated. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a cop in the film that also stars newbie Poorvio Jain. Radhika Madan plays Irrfan’s daughter in the movie that is directed by Homi Adajania.

The original Hindi Medium (2017) was directed by Saket Choudhary and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar played the female lead opposite Irrfan. It was based on India’s education system and Irrfan had won almost all the major awards for his performance in the film.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 12:44 IST