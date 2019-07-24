Angrezi Medium producer Dinesh on the actor’s health: ‘Hats off to Irrfan to have shot all the scenes with the same vigour’

Angrezi Medium star Irrfan Khan is in the best of health, film’s producer Dinesh Vijan has said in an interview. Claiming that the schedule was not specially designed to suit Irrfan’s needs, Dinesh praised that the actor was always fresh and fit on sets. This is Irrfan’s first film after being treated for neuroendocrine cancer in London for almost a year.

Talking to Asian Age, Dinesh said in an interview, “Hats off to Irrfan to have shot all the scenes with the same vigour. I found him to be in the best of his health, no matter how long the shoot. Irrfan would be present always.”

“We did not plan any particular pattern of shooting, especially for Irrfan. I must confess that Irrfan was as fit as a fiddle on the shoot. We had planned a normal shooting schedule, which was not planned according to his health. Though, we found him at his best in spite of Rajasthan’s scorching heat,” he added.

Diinesh also talked about the film and said, “It’s a tale of a father- daughter duo. Needless to say, the love between father and daughter is considered to be the most selfless. The love of a parent for a child is beyond any worldly thing. The story is about the fascination of the girl from Rajasthan who wants to go abroad and study.”

