Dabangg: Irrfan Khan, Randeep Hooda first choices to play Chulbul Pandey, not Salman Khan, says Arbaaz Khan

Can you imagine Irrfan Khan as a fun-loving, Robin Hood cop that Salman Khan plays in Dabangg films? Or Randeep Hooda saying ‘swagat nahi karoge humara’? Producer Arbaaz Khan has revealed that his brother Salman was not the first choice for Dabangg back in 2010 as director Abhinav Kashyap wanted to cast either Irrfan or Randeep. The shooting for Dabangg 3 is currently on in Phaltan where they have a 10-day long schedule.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in the interview, Arbaaz said, “When Abhinav narrated the script to me, I asked him why he wasn’t offering me the role of the Robin Hood cop. But more than Chulbul, he saw me as Makkhi, which was an extension of my role in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He was looking to cast Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan as the lead then but neither of them had been finalised. I offered to produce the film for him and asked him what if we got Salman on board as Pandey ji. He was instantly excited and things quickly fell in place.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is a prequel, telling the story of Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey — how he transformed from a local goon to a Robin Hood-style cop. Dabangg 3 will see Kannada star Sudeep as the antagonist. Arbaaz directed Dabangg 2 and cast Prakash Raj as the villain while Sonu Sood essayed the role of the villain in the original.

Arbaaz also revealed that Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee, who makes her acting debut with Dabangg 3 where she will romance Salman during his college days, was the superstar’s suggestion. “Salman has known Saiee for a while. He was sure she fits the bill perfectly as an innocent young girl and after seeing her perform, we know she’s exactly what we wanted for Dabangg 3,” he said.

He also said around 40% of the shooting remains. “We are only 60% through. Shooting will wrap up by September end leaving us with three months for post-production.” Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi, Saiee, Arbaaz, Sudeep, Mahie Gill, among others. It is slated to hit theatres on Christmas 2019.

