Home / Bollywood / Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute: ‘Trying to call you. Pick up’

Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute: ‘Trying to call you. Pick up’

Sona Mohapatra and filmmaker Onir were among the first to pay tribute to fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, who died on Wednesday at the age of 59.

bollywood Updated: Feb 12, 2020 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Wendell Rodricks was 59.
Wendell Rodricks was 59.
         

Members of the film and fashion industries are paying tributes to designer Wendell Rodricks, who died in Goa on Wednesday, at the age of 59.

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter and wrote, “NO. @Wendellrodricks. Trying to call you. Pick up.” Actor Poonam Dhillon wrote, “Very sad to learn about passing of designer @Wendellrodricks. He was not only a talented designer but always generously contributed to good causes whenever opportunity came. I personally know that as he contributed garments to @maddadthehelpinghand Condolences to family & friends.”

Model and actor Rachel White wrote, “Unbelievable ! To the man who showed us how less is more ! You were class apart in everything you did. Rest In Peace @Wendellrodricks.”

 

 

 

 

Rodricks made headlines recently, after his comments about Priyanka Chopra being too old to wear certain kinds of clothes were met with divided reactions.

Rodricks was among the first Indians to come out openly as gay in the early 2000s. He was outspoken on several issues including the rights for the LGBTQ community and as recently as 2018 had called on leaders of the Catholic church to help the LGBTQ community, their families and friends and bring them closer to the Church.

Filmmaker Onir, himself a champion of gay rights, wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @Wendellrodricks sudden demise . Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project .... the museum of costumes in Goa . Loving and warm .. will always cherish the week I spend with him this nov in Goa.”

 

 

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who directed Wendell in the film Fashion, wrote, “Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks, My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. We will truly miss him. RIP.”

