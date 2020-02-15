e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 finale promos: Asim gives a ring to Himanshi, Sidharth-Shehnaaz perform together. See pics, videos

Check out sneak peek pics and videos from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 that will have finalists Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra and host Salman Khan perform on stage.

Feb 15, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
The grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be an extravagant affair, filled with spectacular performances by the participants, host Salman Khan and several celebrity guests, apart from the drama involved in announcing the season winner.

The top 6 finalists - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra will also recreate their journey on the show through dance performances.

Salman will be seen performing on some of his hit songs, including Swag Se Swagat and Munna Badnaam Hua. Setting a romantic mood, love-struck couple Asim and Himanshi will sway to popular romantic tracks. In one video that surfaced online, Asim is seen getting down on his knees and presenting Himanshi with a ring that she wears.

The channel have released a new promo video of rivals Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s dance performance on the Ang Laga De song from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They even recreate their famous “chai” fight while dancing. The TV actors are seen in colour-coordinated white dresses in the promo.

 

Sidharth will also don Punjabi festive gear to dance with Shehnaaz on Hauli Hauli from Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s De De Pyaar De.  

Friends turned foes, Sidharth and Asim will also engage in a dance war and deliver a high-octane warrior act on Ghamand Kar from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. Dressed like gladiators, the two contestants wave swords and holding shields in the promotional video online.

 

Paras, Shehnaaz and Mahira will also be seen reminiscing their journey in the house through a dance drama. The performance will showcase Shehnaz’s attraction towards Paras, who will make his way towards Mahira to the tune of Dheeme Dheeme.

Adding some fun elements to the grandeur, comedy king Sunil Grover will leave everybody in splits with his fun gags. Comedian-actor Sunil Grover will also be seen entertaining fans and everyone on the finale night. In a promo shared by the channel, he takes digs at every contestant and even host Salman.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will also be seen on the finale where he will appear along with Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Karan Patel, Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna. Rohit will reportedly conduct a task in the house and eventually evict Rashami.

