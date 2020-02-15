Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla dated Shilpa Shinde, she claims he was ‘very abusive and aggressive’

tv

Television actor and winner of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde has claimed that she was in a relationship with actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla. The latter is being touted as the potential winner of the show this year. Shilpa also claimed that Sidharth used to hit her during their relationship.

“Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot,” Shilpa told Spotboye.com. She claimed she got into the relationship in 2011 and managed to wriggle out of it only after Sidharth bagged the popular TV serial, Balika Vadhu.

A viral audio clip has Sidharth allegedly talking to Shilpa where he gets very abusive. Taking about the clip, she said, “Yeh ek conversation hai between a boyfriend (Sidharth) and girlfriend (Shilpa), kaafi maar-peet ke baad. Isne mujhe chalti gaadi se bhi feka hai. Ab main kichad mein utar aayi hun kyunki aise insaan ko winner banayenge to baakiyon ke saath nainsaafi hogi. Hamesha maarta tha (This is a conversation between a girlfriend and a boyfriend after a lot of physical abuse. He even threw me out from a running car. Now I am down to this dirt, because if such a person is made the winner, it will be injustice to others). I have even filed a police complaint against him.”

She further said Sidharth was “very over-possessive, demanding, aggressive and abusive” in the relationship. “If I was not traceable, he used to constantly call and check and then say things like, ‘Kaha mara rahi thi?’ This is even a toned down version, he used to be even more crass. Ek dum se phir sorry bol dega, pair padd jaayega (He would immediately apologise),” she added.

She asserted that Sidharth, who has become the most-talked about contestant of the show, should not win the reality TV show. “I really don’t want this to happen. A person like Sidharth cannot win this show. It will be a disaster. He doesn’t deserve it and is not worth the title,” said Shilpa.

