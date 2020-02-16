Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill drops out, it is Sidharth Shukla vs Asim Riaz now

tv

Bigg Boss 13 winner trophy is up for grabs between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz as Salman Khan announced Shehnaaz Gill as the second runner-up. The self-confessed Katrina Kaif of Punjab has been quite a presence on the reality show, her behaviour often bordering on juvenile.

A fan-favourite nonetheless, Shehnaaz was seen as an ‘innocent’ on the show who said what she felt. Her relationship with Sidharth was a particular point of concern, often veering on toxic. The two were often seen attacking each other, both physically and verbally.

However, Bigg Boss 13 finale is not the end of Shehnaaz’s journey. She will be seen on yet another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, on Colors along with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra. They will be locked in the same house along with six suitors each, as per reports. “Maniesh Paul will host the audition rounds, during which the suitors for Shehnaz and Paras will be zeroed in. The makers have also approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla to help Maniesh finalise the 12 suitors, as they have lived with the two inmates and know them well. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Shehnaz will announce her new journey with a wedding invite in her hand,” sources said.

The show, however, has not found favour with Shehnaaz’s father Santosh Singh. He said in an interview to Desi Martini, “Instead of building an image of Sana that is close to Katrina Kaif, they are trying to build an image of hers like Rakhi Sawant’s. This problem has been created purposefully because they knew, my daughter has a lot of fan following and she is way ahead than the other contenders in Bigg Boss 13 and she has the potential to win the show.”