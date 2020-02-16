Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra reveals he broke up with Akanksha Puri as she ‘spilled personal details to media’

tv

Paras Chhabra claims to be the biggest winner after Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla after walking away with Rs 10 lakh. Paras, who was in a relationship with TV actor Akanksha Puri when he entered the Bigg Boss house, has now opened up about why he chose to break up with her.

Talking about breaking up with Akanksha, Paras told Pinkvilla in an interview post the finale, “I’ve cleared it out ample of times in front of the cameras about my breakup with her. It now makes no sense to add fuel to the fire. However, I have understood one thing that if during my absence, she can spill out personal details in the media, then it is crystal clear that we cannot have a future together. So, it is better to move on in life, and embrace positivity. All negative things have been said and done, it’s time now to move towards an optimistic environment.”

Paras had become close to fellow contestant Mahira Sharma during their stay in the Bigg Boss house. He is now all set to find a bride for himself on new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actor, has however, made it clear that his mother’s decision will be the final verdict for him. He said, ”Every mother wants her son to marry a girl of her choice. She is not wrong at all. If I like a girl and my mother may or may not like the girl on the show, the final decision will be taken by my mom. A mother would never want bad things to happen to her child, she will always want the best for him. If I turn blind in love and move away from the right path, my mom would catch me and I will have to adhere to her advice. She is the first and foremost for me.”

During the final episode, Salman had said in sarcasm that his mother should take part in the reality show instead of him. Salman had also asked his mother about the quality she is looking for in her future daughter-in-law. She had said that Paras’ wife should be of calm and composed nature so that she can balance his aggression. She also expressed her desire to get him married to a girl from Vrindavan.

