Paras Chhabra on why he left Bigg Boss 13 for Rs 10 lakh: ‘You are aware of your value, know what you’ve done’

tv

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 11:24 IST

Reality show contestant Paras Chhabra has spoken about his decision to walk out of Bigg Boss 13 finale after pocketing Rs 10 lakh in an interview, saying “you know your value”. Paras, who has already signed another reality show with Colors, told India Forum in a conversation, “Somewhere down the line you have this gut feeling about what is going to happen because there are 2-3 strong contestants as well by your side who have also done big shows of Colors previously. You know what you have done and according to your journey in the house, you are aware of your value.”

Talking about his decision, he further said, “For example, My mom was telling me not to do Bigg Boss because she was not sure of how I was going to behave. So I came and went back by my own will. So this is a win for me that I went back proudly with the money. The others who were eliminated have nothing now. At least I have something.”

Paras quit the show after accepting Rs 10 lakh cash prize. All six finalists -- Paras, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Shehnaz Gill -- were offered the amount to quit the game before the announcement of the winner of the show. Contestants were given 30 seconds to make their decision before pressing the buzzer.

Also Watch | Sidharth Shukla wins Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz is first runner-up

And it was Paras who decided to pocket the money and walk out of the house. “Aaya bhi apni marzi se tha, jaana bhi apni marzi se tha (I came on my own accord, will leave by choice too),” Paras said after taking the cash prize.

Paras has also bagged another Colors show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where he will be featured along with Shehnaaz Gill. Bigg Boss 13 was won by TV actor Sidharth Shukla with model Asim Riaz emerging as first runner-up.