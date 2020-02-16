Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on being termed ‘fixed-winner’: ‘Cannot keep answering every question thrown at you’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has said that he isn’t a ‘fixed-winner’ and that it’s sad that some viewers feel that way. Sidharth won the show, beating close competitor Asim Riaz, despite being involved in several controversies, including getting physical with other contestants, which is against the rules.

He told Indian Express, “What do you say on such things. I won the title after a gruelling journey and when someone questions that, it’s really sad. I feel sorry for people who have such thoughts. If you have followed the season, you would know that it hasn’t been an easy time for me. It’s not that it doesn’t matter, but you cannot keep answering every question thrown at you.”

Asked if he has any regrets, Sidharth said, “Winning the trophy does feel special and as for regrets, I really don’t know. You have regrets when you don’t do something well. But I managed to win the show so I cannot really say anything on that.”

He added, “People who know me will vouch for the fact that I am not exactly that. It’s easy to level allegations or tell these things to others. But when you dig deeper into the matter, you would know that’s not how it is.”

Host Salman Khan was often accused of being partial to Sidharth, and gave him advice throughout the season. About the one piece of advice that he will also hold on to, Sidharth said, “There are quite a few, so wouldn’t know which one to pick. But one thing that he told me which I will hold on to is that ‘teri maa, meri maa, meri maa teri maa’ (Your mother is my mother, my mother is your mother).”

