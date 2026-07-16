Founder hires candidate rejected by applicant tracking software: ‘Please help me’

A viral LinkedIn post by a startup founder has sparked a crucial conversation about the limitations of automated hiring tools. The entrepreneur shared that the company's Applicant Tracking System (ATS) initially rejected a candidate who later reached out via direct message, citing severe financial struggles and mounting family medical bills. Prompted to review the profile manually, the founder bypassed the automated rejection and initiated an interview process that ultimately led to a job offer. The founder decided to interview the rejected candidate after receiving a message from him. (LinkedIn/Harshit Srivastava)

Delhi-based founder Harshit Srivastava wrote, “The ATS rejected him. Three days later, he sent me this message.” The applicant urged, “Please help me. My financial condition is not good. I am an immediate joiner.”

Also Read: Mumbai investor confronts founder for buying new car after startup gets ₹5 crore funding

The message made the founder review the candidate’s profile and resume. The manual screening process prompted the employer to interview the candidate and finally offer him a position.

“I went back and reviewed his profile. Not because I felt sorry for him. Because I wanted to make sure we hadn't missed someone worth interviewing. We interviewed him. A few days later, I sent one word. ‘Congratulations’,” Srivastava recalled in a LinkedIn post.

He shared that after this, the candidate called him to say, "You saved me from unpaid EMIs and my parents' medical expenses.”

The founder continued, “That day reminded me of something I'll never forget. An ATS filters resumes. It doesn't understand human struggles. Technology should help us hire faster. It should never stop us from looking twice. Every resume has experience. Some resumes also carry the weight of an entire family.”

He added, “That's why every now and then, it's worth giving someone a second look.”