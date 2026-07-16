Mumbai investor confronts founder for buying new car after startup gets ₹5 crore funding

A Mumbai-based investor has criticised an entrepreneur for buying a new car and moving into a bigger apartment shortly after his startup received ₹5 crore funding. Mrunal Jhaveri, founding partner at Ice VC, said that he had to have a “very uncomfortable” talk with the unnamed founder after his extravagant purchase. Mrunal Jhaveri is a founding partner at Ice VC.

The topic of founders and funding came up thanks to an ongoing social media discussion about how much entrepreneurs should pay themselves.

An investor’s shock at founder’s spending “A founder got ₹5 crore in seed funding last year. First thing he did was buy a new car and move to a bigger apartment,” Jhaveri said in his LinkedIn post yesterday. “I had to have a very uncomfortable conversation after that.”

Seed funding is the earliest stage of official venture funding. According to Jhaveri, founders at the seed stage typically raise between ₹4 to 12 crore, and should pay themselves a moderate salary. The figure, he said, should range between ₹60,000 to ₹1.2 lakh.

“The business is burning money and you haven't proved anything yet,” he said.

For the Mumbai-based investor, the founder’s car purchase was an unjustified expense, as was his decision to move into a bigger flat. He cautioned budding entrepreneurs against treating startup funding like a salary hike.

“Let me be clear first. I don't want my founders stressed about rent or school fees. That's bad for everyone. But there's a big difference between living comfortably and treating VC funding like a salary hike,” he wrote.