Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur calls out Indian entrepreneur for posting fake Y Combinator story
Razorpay co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur has called out a fellow entrepreneur for posting a fake story for engagement.
Razorpay co-founder and CEO Harshil Mathur has called out a fellow entrepreneur for posting a fake story for engagement. Mathur’s rebuke came after Omentir founder Vansh Yadav claimed that a Y Combinator partner told him to pay $250,000 for acceptance into the next batch of the startup accelerator programme.
What Omentir founder claimed
On Saturday, July 11, Vansh Yadav took to the social media platform X to claim that he had been guaranteed acceptance to the prestigious startup accelerator programme Y Combinator — for a fee of $250,000.
“A Y Combinator partner (very active on X) asked me for $250k with a guarantee acceptance to their next batch,” Vansh posted on X.
“He said you'll raise few millions after batch anyways so 250k will be nothing. What happened to YC,” added the founder of Omentir, an AI sales agent.
Razorpay CEO refutes incident
Harshil Mathur, 35, refused to buy Vansh Yadav’s claims and emphasised that Y Combinator does not work that way.
Razorpay, incidentally, was part of the Y Combinator (YC W15) batch in 2015 and went on to become YC’s first Indian unicorn.
Mathur claimed that Vansh Yadav was posting fake stories for engagement. “I know Twitter incentivizes bait and engagement but founders: don’t do this,” the CEO of Razorpay said in response to Yadav’s post.
“Your engagement lasts a few days. Your reputation lasts a lifetime,” he added.
Harshil Mathur went on to say that Y Combinator does not accept payments in exchange for a seat in their programme.
“Every YC founder knows this isn’t how YC works, Y Combinator and Garry Tan have already clarified that. A viral post is never worth damaging your own reputation or the reputation of the ecosystem you represent,” he concluded.
Razorpay at YC
The founder of Razorpay has earlier spoken about his time at YC in San Francisco, California.
“Spending the full three months of YC in Mountain View was one of the best decisions we ever made,” he had said. “It was a good call to stay in US and not fly back and forth to India, because if we had, we'd have missed out on the full benefit of YC — spending valuable time with the other founders in our batch, meeting successful alumni and building relationships throughout the YC community, and getting mentored by YC partners and other investors.”
(Also read: Ashneer Grover once shut down his pitch with ‘Tu baith jaa yar’. Now he’s headed to Y Combinator)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More