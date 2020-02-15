Sidharth Shukla is Bigg Boss 13 winner, defeats Asim Riaz in finale

tv

TV actor Sidharth Shukla has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth has been one of the strongest contenders for the trophy and he also won most online polls run ahead of the finale. Hindustan Times readers had also declared him the winner on the HT Poll.

Sidharth, who is best known for his performances on TV shows Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, was also arguably the most controversial contestant this year on the show. Talking about him on the show, his mom had said that he has been a confident boy since childhood.

After Paras quit the game taking the bag full of money, Arti was evicted. Rashami was the next to be voted out of the show. Shehnaaz became the second runner-up with Rashami’s eviction.

On the finale episode, Sidharth performed with Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. With Asim, he had an act that showcased their rivalry, performing to Ghamand Kar from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. With Rashami, he traced the love-hate relationship where they danced to the sensuous song Ang Laga Le and had their infamous chai fight in between. Shehnaaz and Sidharth performed in traditional Punjabi attire.

During his stint inside the house, Sidharth began with a close bond with Asim but it turned to an ugly animosity with the two contestants even abusing each other’s families and hitting each other. Sidharth was often blamed to initiate the physical fights.

With Rashami, too, Sidharth shared a love-hate relationship. They kept wavering between friendship, flirting and plain hostility. They also had ugly verbal fights during the entire season. At times, even Salman had to intervene.

Initially, Shehnaaz was inclined to get close to Sidharth and he looked rather disinterested. However, with time, he has displayed affection for her and even shown emotions, sometimes getting cosy with her. The two shared the bed inside the house and were often seen role playing as a couple. During the finale episode, Shehnaaz got angry with him and cried.

Salman began the episode with a montage of visuals from his own appearance on the show this year. He then danced to some of his own hit songs.

The finale also saw comedian Sunil Grover, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Karan Patel, Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna perform on stage and promote their own shows.

