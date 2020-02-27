Rashami Desai claims ex Arhaan Khan ‘used her emotionally’, says she did Bigg Boss 13 to give his career a boost

tv

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and television actor Rashami Desai’s relationship with ex-boyfriend and actor Arhaan Khan became one of the major talking points on the show. She was taken by surprise when it was revealed to her that he was not only married earlier, but also had a child. Meanwhile, he had claimed that she had “zero balance” in her account and was on the road when he met her.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Rashami said that she found Arhaan’s claims that he rescued her from bankruptcy “quite funny”. She said, “On the show, he once said that unhone mujhe sadak par se uthaya hai. It was quite funny. Yes, there was a time when I didn’t have a house and was going through financial troubles, but I was never at his mercy. Those things hurt me, but I stood like a wall for him inside the house so that nobody could say anything to him.”

Though Arhaan is a “closed chapter” for Rashami now, she will meet him to get closure. “He tried to reach out to me via text messages. I, too, need some answers and will meet him. I didn’t know about his marriage and child,” she said, adding that she has neither met his parents nor did she know about his houses in Mumbai.

“I didn’t expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from me. It came as a shock; at one point, I contemplated leaving the show, as I wasn’t able to handle it,” she said. She also said that she does not wish ill for him even now.

One of the reasons behind her taking up Bigg Boss 13 was to give Arhaan’s career a boost, Rashami claimed. When asked if he used her and her popularity for fame, she said, “I believe that he used me emotionally. I don’t want to comment on other things at this moment.”

Rashami, who was earlier married to her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu, said that the decision to break up with Arhaan was not an easy one. “It was difficult because I couldn’t detach myself. You always wish for a relationship to culminate in a life-long commitment, but it was not meant to be. I have realised that I don’t need a man to take care of me, but someone who can understand and respect me as a partner. You learn from your mistakes. Failing in one aspect doesn’t mean you have failed in life. I made a decision and have moved on beautifully. I lost my father at a very young age and maybe, that’s why mujhe aadmiyon ki pehchaan nahi hai,” she said.

