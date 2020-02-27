Nick Jonas addresses 10-year age gap with Priyanka Chopra on The Voice: ‘My wife is 37. It’s cool’

tv

Singer Nick Jonas, who has joined season 18 of music reality show The Voice as a new coach, was teased about his age by fellow coach and singer Kelly Clarkson. When she told him that she was a “decade older than” him – she is 37, while he is 27 – he replied, “My wife is 37. It’s cool”.

There has been some criticism about Nick’s age difference with his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra, but the couple is unfazed by it. Last year, in an interview with InStyle, Priyanka called out the double standard behind the criticism and said that no one raises an eyebrow if the man has a younger partner.

“People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do,” she said, adding, “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

Nick and Priyanka got married in December 2018 in two lavish ceremonies – a Christian wedding and one according to Hindu rituals – in Jodhpur, after a whirlwind romance. Their grand nuptials were followed by a number of receptions, in Delhi, Mumbai and Charlotte (North Carolina, US).

On the work front, Nick and Priyanka recently announced their first project together – they will executive produce an Amazon Prime Video show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony. The unscripted series, reportedly titled A Week To Sangeet, will showcase the journey of select engaged couples rehearsing for an epic sangeet performance. They will be aided by a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.

Announcing the show in an Instagram post, Priyanka wrote that their sangeet was “one of the most unforgettable moments” from her wedding with Nick. She said that they were excited to partner on the show which “celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding”.

