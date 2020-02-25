Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas as he makes his The Voice debut as coach. Watch video

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 21:02 IST

Priyanka Chopra was every bit the supporting wife as husband Nick Jonas made his debut on singing reality show, The Voice as the new coach. Nick shared an Instagram Story of the two watching the episode on their big screen and Priyanka was seen cheering loudly for him.

In the video, Nick is seen dressed in a black T-shirt, saying, “It’s on!” Next to him, Priyanka throws her hands and feet in the air to do a little dance and cheer for him. The couple appear to be sitting in a private mini theatre.

Nick made an impressive debut on the hit singing show which also features John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton as coaches. Nick made his entry on the show in James Bond style. He paraglided on to the sets in a tuxedo but when others pointed out that he may be a bit overdressed, he ripped apart his tux to reveal a more casual and stylish outfit.

On the sets, Nick and Blake even called truce and went in for a hug. However, Blake had other ideas and gave him a kiss on his neck.

Excuse me while I cry watching @nickjonas on #TheVoice singing Ed Sheeran for the rest of the day/my life. pic.twitter.com/tKwnLFAJ5S — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 24, 2020

Nick also sang a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect to coach a contestant. “Excuse me while I cry watching @nickjonas on #TheVoice singing Ed Sheeran for the rest of the day/my life,” read a tweet.

Priyanka was recently in India for a special fashion show. Here she even met Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for a get-together where they caught up and played with makeup.

She has finished shooting for Netflix’s The White Tiger and will be seen as Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon’s new series. She also recently crossed the 50 million followers mark on Instagram and expressed her gratitude to fans for their love and support.



