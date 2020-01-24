Nick Jonas shares intimate photo with Priyanka Chopra, calls it his ‘favourite laugh’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 11:16 IST

American singer Nick Jonas has shared a loved-up picture with wife and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and it sure tells us how much he is missing her. Priyanka recently attended the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

“My favorite laugh. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo,” he wrote alongside the picture. In the image, Priyanka is seen leaning over Nick who seems to be lying down on a table. Priyanka is laughing her heart out and so is Nick. It is from their recent song, What a Man Gotta Do.

Priyanka Chopra has added a dash of Bollywood to the new music video that her popstar husband Nick Jonas has released along with his brothers. In the video, What a man gotta do, Priyanka features with Joe’s wife and actor Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas. Priyanka even posted a brief video from the shoot. “Always need me some Bollywood #gotthewindinmyhair,” she wrote.A day prior to the release of the music video, Priyanka had given a glimpse of it and captioned it: “I’m risky... he’s the business.” The couple is seen giving tribute to the 1983 Tom Cruise film, Risky Business.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos recently,Priyanka had said, “I want my kids to grow up in a world where the world leaders have listened to Greta’s (Thunberg) generation, where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, where a woman’s ability to succeed is a basic human right and not based on geography and chance.”

The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for The White Tiger. It is an upcoming Netflix movie where she features with Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, and directed by Iranian filmmaker Ramin Bahrani.

