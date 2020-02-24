Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif play with makeup at get together, share pics: ‘It’s always a blast with you’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 18:57 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif recently hosted Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt at her house and they finally sharing pictures from the get together. On Monday, Priyanka and Katrina shared a photo of the two playing with makeup and catching up.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Katrina mentioned how she always has fun with Priyanka. “A little make up party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra .... from our kathak days at Guruji s .... till now it’s always a blast with u @kaybykatrina, she wrote. Alia ‘liked’ the picture of the two.

In the photo, Priyanka is seen flashing a toothy smile, holding up lipsticks and eyeliners from Katrina’s makeup brand. Katrina is also seen smiling for their selfie.

Priyanka also shared the same picture of Instagram stories. “Thank you @katrinakaif for all my @kaybykatrina goodies!! They are amazing! So proud of u,” she wrote.

Their fans, too, loved seeing them together. “Best actresses together,” wrote one fan. “Two beauties in one frame,” wrote another.

Priyanka and Alia were seen arriving at Katrina’s home on Sunday and were clicked by the paparazzi. Priyanka was seen in a white cotton dress while Alia was in a grey sweatshirt.

Also read: On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, her best family pictures with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, husband Boney Kapoor

None of the three actors have ever worked together but often shower each other with compliments on social media. Katrina recently showed her support for Priyanka after she was criticised for wearing her navel-baring dress at the Grammys, by late designer Wendell Rodricks. “I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka’s outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that outfit. I thought she looked absolutely stunning. So, I don’t know what anyone else said but I don’t think they saw the picture properly,” she had said.

Priyanka is in India currently and recently walked the runway for a brand. She has finished shooting for Netflix’s The White Tiger and will be seen as Maa Anand Sheela in Amazon’s new production. Katrina’s film Sooryavanshi will release on March 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more