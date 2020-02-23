Katrina Kaif hosts Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra at her home. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:14 IST

Actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra were spotted arriving at Katrina Kaif’s house in Bandra on Sunday. Priyanka is in India, where she attended a fashion event on Saturday.

Pictures show Alia arriving at Katrina’s house, wearing a grey sweatshirt. Priyanka, meanwhile, was spotted in a a white dress.

Priyanka Chopra spotted at Katrina Kaif’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )

Both Alia and Katrina have in the past shared several images and videos with each other on social media. But these posts have decreased in frequency after Alia started dating Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina’s ex-boyfriend. On their part, both Alia and Katrina have maintained that they still share cordial relations with each other. Katrina told Filmfare, “When I thought about it, I just felt, who she was dating was not to the equation that I share with her. So why should that equation change?” In an interview to DNA, she said, “I will tell you something important. A certain thing is already playing out in a certain manner. My reaction to it makes no difference. I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way.”

Alia Bhatt spotted at Katrina Kaif’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )

Katrina recently offered words of encouragement for Priyanka, after the latter was criticised for wearing a navel-baring dress at the Grammys, by the late designer Wendell Rodricks. She’d said at the sidelines of an event, “I honestly have no idea what anyone else said about Priyanka’s outfit but I saw the outfit and I thought she looked beautiful in that outfit. I thought she looked absolutely stunning. So, I don’t know what anyone else said but I don’t think they saw the picture properly.”

Priyanka most recently appeared on screen in The Sky is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar. She will next be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Netflix’s The White Tiger. She will also appear in Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film for the streaming giant, as well as a Maa Anand Sheela biopic directed by Barry Levinson for Amazon.

Katrina will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is the fourth instalment in his cop universe of interconnected films, which also includes the two Singham movies and Simmba. Alia will be seen with Ranbir in the delayed, big-budget fantasy, Brahmastra. She will also commence work on Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht.

Follow @htshowbiz for more