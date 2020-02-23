e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, her best family pictures with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, husband Boney Kapoor

On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, her best family pictures with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, husband Boney Kapoor

On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, here are her best family pictures with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, and husband Boney Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sridevi died due to accidental drowning.
Sridevi died due to accidental drowning.
         

February 24 marks the second death anniversary of screen icon Sridevi, who died in 2018 while attending a family wedding in Dubai. The actor’s death sent the film industry into shock and left her husband, Boney Kapoor, and two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, in mourning.

On her first death anniversary, the Kapoor family remembered her with fond memories. Janhvi wrote an emotional message on Instagram and the industry paid tributes.

Boney Kapoor’s eldest son, Arjun Kapoor, stepped up as a pillar of support for the family. Speaking to HT in October, 2018, Arjun had said, “It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the by-product of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part.”

Asked about how the tragedy brought the family together, Janhvi said in a press interaction, “The only reason we can stand strong after whatever happened is because of the kind of love and support Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi [half-siblings] have been giving us [she and her younger sister, Khushi]. It’s a family dynamic that I relish.. I couldn’t have asked for a better brother and a better sister. They have given us a lot of strength. He is a very wise man and has given tips like, ‘just be honest, be yourself and be respectful towards people.’ Somehow, when he says it, I take it like the gospel truth.”

Here are some family pictures of Sridevi:

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Missing Janu😔❤️

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Will always remember the good times ❤️

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on

 

View this post on Instagram

👩‍👧💗

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news