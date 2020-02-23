On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, her best family pictures with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, husband Boney Kapoor

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:52 IST

February 24 marks the second death anniversary of screen icon Sridevi, who died in 2018 while attending a family wedding in Dubai. The actor’s death sent the film industry into shock and left her husband, Boney Kapoor, and two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, in mourning.

On her first death anniversary, the Kapoor family remembered her with fond memories. Janhvi wrote an emotional message on Instagram and the industry paid tributes.

Boney Kapoor’s eldest son, Arjun Kapoor, stepped up as a pillar of support for the family. Speaking to HT in October, 2018, Arjun had said, “It’s my job to be a good son to my father and the by-product of that is I’ve managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that’s very large-hearted on their part.”

Asked about how the tragedy brought the family together, Janhvi said in a press interaction, “The only reason we can stand strong after whatever happened is because of the kind of love and support Arjun bhaiyya and Anshula didi [half-siblings] have been giving us [she and her younger sister, Khushi]. It’s a family dynamic that I relish.. I couldn’t have asked for a better brother and a better sister. They have given us a lot of strength. He is a very wise man and has given tips like, ‘just be honest, be yourself and be respectful towards people.’ Somehow, when he says it, I take it like the gospel truth.”

Here are some family pictures of Sridevi:

