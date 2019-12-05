Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra his inspiration: ‘You inspire me every single day by just being you’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 12:17 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra added another feather to her cap when she was honoured with UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. The actor was obviously elated to receive the award but looks like her husband Nick Jonas is even more proud of her achievement.

On Wednesday, he posted a picture of Priyanka from the awards’ night and wrote an inspiring post on her. He said: “So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love.” He had earlier commented on Priyanka’s post on the said subject and written: “So inspired by you everyday. Congratulations beautiful.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 61 written episode 61 December 4: Rashami blushes as Shefali asks Arhaan if he will get married on the show

The actor was named the 2019 recipient of the humanitarian award by the United Nations Children’s Fund in June this year. She received the award at the Snowflake Ball in New York on Tuesday night.

Speaking at the function, Priyanka had said, “Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life.” The award is named after Danny Kaye, an American actor and philanthropist who was UNICEF’s first Goodwill Ambassador. Veteran fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg handed over the award to the 37-year-old actor.

Priyanka, who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, also opened up about her journey with the organisation. “I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children’s wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme – that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer.

“I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for the UNICEF. The journey has been now 13 years,” she told UNICEF USA.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more