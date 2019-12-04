Priyanka Chopra makes heads turn at UNICEF Snowflake Ball, receives Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 17:36 IST

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York on Tuesday evening in a stunning red one-sleeved gown. The actor was honoured with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work.

"Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life," says @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador @priyankachopra, receiving the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at tonight’s #UNICEFSnowflake Ball. "Let us live up to our children’s dreams." 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ltfKSq7AiR — UNICEF USA (@UNICEFUSA) December 4, 2019

On the sidelines of the event, Priyanka opened up about her journey with UNICEF. “I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, children’s wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme – that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer,” she said.

Also read: Remove Priyanka Chopra as goodwill ambassador for ‘supporting war’, Pakistan to UNICEF

“I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for the UNICEF. The journey has been now 13 years,” she added.

From volunteer to Goodwill Ambassador, @priyankachopra shared her personal @UNICEF journey with us earlier tonight. "[Volunteering] is not about intention. It is about action." #UNICEFSnowflake pic.twitter.com/Iras3KFZJV — UNICEF USA (@UNICEFUSA) December 4, 2019

In June this year, Priyanka was announced as the recipient of the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award and she wrote on Twitter that she was “humbled”.

“So humbled. Thank u @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world’s children means everything to me..Here’s to peace freedom & the right to education #ForEveryChild,” she tweeted.

So humbled. Thank u @UNICEFUSA for honouring me with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the #UNICEFSnowflake Ball in December! My work with @UNICEF on behalf of all the world's children means everything to me..Here’s to peace freedom & the right to education #ForEveryChild pic.twitter.com/OZ4Qppc1y4 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 12, 2019

As UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka met and interacted with children in Ethiopia in May this year. She got a pat on the back from “proud husband” Nick Jonas, who shared pictures of her with wrote in an Instagram post, “@priyankachopra is so inspiring to me and so many people around the world every day. The work she does with @unicef is incredible. #proudhusband.”

On the work front, Priyanka has been busy shooting for Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Follow @htshowbiz for more