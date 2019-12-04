e-paper
Priyanka Chopra has become a very dear friend of mine, she is a full-on Desi Girl: Rajkummar Rao

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen together in The White Tiger and claims she has become a good friend of his. ‘We are having a lot of fun,’ she says.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2019 15:33 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen together for the first time in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao will soon be seen together for the first time in The White Tiger.
         

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao describes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, his co-star in the upcoming film The White Tiger, as a full-on Desi Girl.

“Priyanka has become a very dear friend of mine. I think she is very chilled out and the tag of ‘Desi Girl’, which has been given to her, is really apt. I think she is a full-on Desi Girl,” said Rajkummar.

He described the 37-year-old actress, as well as their budding co-actor Adarsh Gourav, as wonderful co-actors, while interacting with the media at Glamour and Style award ceremony.

Also read: Ajay Devgn shares his journey over 100 films, now plans to recreate his Phool Aur Kaante stunt with space shuttles. Watch

 

Rajkummar is clearly enjoying being on the set of the film. “Right now, we are shooting in Delhi. We are having a lot of fun. I feel (the film’s director) Ramin Bahrani and the entire team is really good,” he said.

The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s debut novel of the same name. The novel won Adiga the Man Booker Prize in 2008. The film is produced by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

