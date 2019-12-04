Ajay Devgn shares his journey over 100 films, now plans to recreate his Phool Aur Kaante stunt with space shuttles. Watch

bollywood

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the 100th films of his career. The actor has now shared a fun tribute by Star Gold, which takes the viewers through his journey over a period of almost three decades.

Sharing the multiple animated videos on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “A big shout out to @stargoldofficial and my fans for the amount of love you’ve given to me via #DevgnOn100. It just reminds me of how lucky I am. Thank you for making this journey so memorable with your super imagination! Swipe left to see a few of my favorite ones for all my fans to enjoy.”

The first video shows Ajay’s transformation from his look in the 90s to his look in Tanhaji, with the Singham tune playing in the background. Another video shows how Ajay has been recreating his own stunts and setting new benchmarks with his action scenes. It begins with Ajay’s popular stunt in his 1991 debut film, Phool Aur Kaante, which shows him standing on two moving bikes. He then went on to perform a similar stunt but with two cars in Golmaal Again and with two horses in Son of Sardaar. The makers of the video went ahead to show how Ajay will probably try the stunt over a flying aeroplane in 2025 and with two space shuttles in 2035.

There are also a few versions of Ajay’s Super Mario and other video games where he can be seen beating up goons on his way to the winning line. He can be seen mouthing his own dialogues as he fires at the goons and moves ahead to claim the prize money in the games.

Ajay recently released his dance number Shankara Re Shankara from Tanhaji. The actor plays Tanaji Malusare in the film and can be seen dancing with his men as he keeps a close eye on his enemy Udaybhan Singh Rathod, played by Saif Ali Khan.

Tanhaji also stars his wife Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Neha Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on January 10.

