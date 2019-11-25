e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Rajkummar Rao admits he regrets doing a couple of films: ‘I signed them for emotional reasons’

Rajkummar Rao wants to make a lasting impression every time he is on screen, with each and every role he plays.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:56 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at film producer Anand Pandit's Diwali party in Mumbai.
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at film producer Anand Pandit's Diwali party in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Give him a character and he will own it completely. Rajkummar Rao is up for a challenge, and that does not always come with a lead role in a film. Despite his popularity, the audience has seen him essay supporting roles, and the 35-year-old actor isn’t complaining. Instead, he is focussed on making the most of the “opportunities at hand” and accepts films with a compelling narrative.

“I really don’t see anything else, and when you do that, it isn’t necessary that you will get the lead role. Yes I’m a greedy actor, too, and would love to do the most impactful part in a story. But, I know that it might not happen every time. So, when you don’t get that, you don’t stop working. The idea is to make the character I’m portraying as impactful as possible,” says Rao.

The actor is confident in his skin now, and says that the path from Millennium City to the Maximum City with acting aspirations was laden with tears and rejections. “I know how I’ve reached where I’m today. So every time I feel otherwise, I go back to my journey, to my roots, and my heart is immediately filled with gratitude,” he explains.

Bollywood actors Boman Irani, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.
Bollywood actors Boman Irani, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. ( PTI )

A glance at his career graph — be it in Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), Kai Po Che! (2013), Shahid (2013), Trapped (2016) or Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) — delineates how Rao’s choice of films has been unique. To avoid saturation, the actor has always opted for variety. “As long as I’m a part of different stories, I don’t feel saturated, nor insecure. I know I can’t control my future. My present is what I have. Life surprises you. If tomorrow, I wake up and find things going against me, I have to accept it. It will be a nightmare, but I won’t spoil my ‘now’ because ‘what if that happens’. And if it does, I’m prepared,” asserts the Stree (2018) actor.

However, Rao does regret being part of a few projects. “Looking back, I do regret doing one or two films, I won’t name them… I signed them for some emotional reason. But I don’t regret losing out on good films,” adds Rao, who received a positive response for his role as a Gujarati businessman in his recent film, Made In China.

And, this isn’t the first time that the versatile actor has dabbled in comedy — a genre he enjoys working on. Rao, who would love to explore comedy again, says, “It’s difficult to make people laugh, and it’s humbling to have viewers, who love my performances in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree (2018), and Newton (2017), which was a dark comedy, and now the latest slice of life film, Made In China. I will always try to push the envelope, challenge myself as an actor and entertain my audience through my work.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more
tags
top news
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
In his quiet invite, Governor gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority
In his quiet invite, Governor gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Maharashtra: Hold the trust vote, now | HT Editorial
Maharashtra: Hold the trust vote, now | HT Editorial
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News