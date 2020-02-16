Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh on Rashami Desai: ‘I am happy that she has got clarity in her life’

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:17 IST

Arti Singh, who was among the top five finalists on Bigg Boss 13, has confessed she was deeply affected by her fights with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. She has, however, made it clear everything will continue to remain the same between them as it was before their entry in the house.

Arti’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah had visited her in the Bigg Boss house and later revealed that she had brought shagun for Sidharth Shukla in case Arti had expressed her desire to marry him. Quashing their linkup rumours, Arti told Pinkvilla in a post-finale interview, “I am single and need to focus on my work. I want to remain single but if I get a good guy, I will definitely marry him. Ye saari cheezein sanjog ki baat hoti hai, agar kujh hona hoga to definitely hoga (All these things depend on destiny, if something is destined to happen, it will happen). Lets’ see, its destiny.”

Arti Singh performed with Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 13 finale.

On being asked about her differences with Rashami, Arti said, “Rashami has seen a lot of ups and downs in the house, she was my friend, I love her but I didn’t like her in the game. We are like North Pole and South Pole. She is my friend since 8 years and will always be my friend.”

She said in another media interaction, “Differences cropped up between me and Rashami when she broke my mudpot. She is a very nice girl, I am happy for her that she has got clarity in her life.”

Arti had shared a video post her eviction to thank her fans for their support. She wrote, “To everyone part of #ArtiKiArmy, here’s a special thank you from Arti herself for all the love & support you guys have given her throughout the show! #biggboss13 #biggboss @colorstv @endemol_shine @beingsalmankhan.” She mentioned that she wore several night suits in the house sent by her fan club, Arti Ki Army.

Her industry friends welcomed her back and congratulated the actor on her Bigg Boss stint. Kishwer Merchantt wrote, “Oye pagli, jaldi mil. welcome back.”

