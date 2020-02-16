Mahira Sharma doesn’t want to see Shehnaaz Gill’s face again, is ready to dance at Paras Chhabra’s wedding

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma has said that she would love to dance at Paras Chhabra’s wedding and would not like to see Shehnaaz Gill’s face ever again.

Mahira is relieved that she will not be linked to Paras anymore as he is ready to take part in a reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which he will search for a soulmate. Talking about their friendship, she told ETimes in an interview post the finale, “Paras is a friend and he will always be a friend. As you all know that he is doing a show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Now, I will be dancing at my friend’s wedding. People were thinking that there was something going on between us.”

In another media interaction, she added, “I have given him training on the show about how to chose a girl and treat her. I will go on the show if I am invited once he choses the girl.”

On being asked about her rapport with Shehnaaz, she told ETimes, “I am a very loyal person and there was nothing from her side. She said on the show that she never considered me her friend. I don’t like people who are not loyal to you and who keep flipping. I would not like to see her after the show because people who fought with me or b**ching about me were on my face. Shehnaaz always behaved good to me on my face, but talked ill about me in my absence.”

Mahira was evicted just two days before the Bigg Boss 13 finale. She was in the news for her friendship with Paras as the two continued to be together during their more than four-month-long of stay in the Bigg Boss house.

Paras will now choose his bride on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz will also participate on the show to find a groom for herself.

