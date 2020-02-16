Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai says relationship with Arhaan Khan ‘absolutely over’, sees ‘no future’ with him

tv

Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai, who was involved in a relationship with co-contestant Arhaan Khan before entering the show, has said that she doesn’t regret breaking up with him after she learned, during the show, that he kept personal details from her. During the show, host Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan was married and has a child, which he didn’t tell her.

Rashami told Pinkvilla, “No I don’t regret my decision completely. But as I have mentioned before on the show also, I don’t take impulsive decisions. I have a practical approach. I take time to come to a final conclusion. I did not know many things about him inside the house. Though I wanted to know many thing, but I was kind of blindfolded. When the truth started unfolding, it came from people I really trust on, which made me think further. After knowing everything, I was very clear as to what to do next. However, detachment doesn’t happen just like that, it takes time.”

Asked if she’s sure about her decision to leave Arhaan, she said, “I think I’m very clear with my call, and I’ve said it on the show also. So, there’s no point running around the bush now. It is absolutely over from my side.’ About the moment when Arhaan left the show, Rashami said, “Yes that time things were normal, as I had not taken a decision back then. But after that, I came to know many things about him and his past. It is then that I realised that if this is happening, he is not the right man for me.”

Rashami also said that she has no intention of meeting him, now that the show is over. She said, “I am very clear with my decision that I don’t see a future with him. I have helped him throughout, outside and inside the house. I don’t think I will do any confrontation or anything. I will just move on with life.”

