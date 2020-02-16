Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz is confident family will accept Himanshi: ‘She’s first girl I made my dad meet’

tv

Asim Riaz may not have won Bigg Boss season 13 but he is excited about all the love he has got from audience. The model has said in his first interview after leaving the Bigg Boss house that is overwhelmed with the response he has got.

Asim lost out on trophy to television actor Sidharth Shukla. “Yes, I wanted to win. I was a little disappointed but that’s the game. Only one person could have won it. But the way people are telling me that I am the winner for them, that’s a big thing for me,” he said. Asim also mentioned how he got ‘international support,’ perhaps talking about how wrestler John Cena shared posts about him on Instagram.

Asim also talked about his relationship with singer Himanshi Khurana and how he is sure his family will accept her. “Surely they will accept her if I love her. I think she is a very intelligent and beautiful girl. There’s nothing about her that someone wouldn’t like. Very successful and very hardworking girl. My family is fair enough. I even made them meet her on stage. She’s the first girl I have made my dad meet. I am 26. I am not lying. Nobody I’ve got to my dad like ‘This is my girl’. So I feel very lucky and proud of myself today that my hard work of 10 years has worked for me,” he said.

Besides Sidharth and Asim, four other finalists of the show were Shehnaaz Gill (Sana), Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz, who was known for her closeness to Sidharth, was the second runner-up while Rashami came fourth. Paras, hailed as a gamer on Bigg Boss, was the first to leave the house during the finale as he took Rs 10 lakh prize money that the show offered the six finalists.

Then, Aarti’s mother came inside the house to take her out with her. Asim, Sana, Rashami and Aarti have won themselves tickets to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, as announced by the show’s host Salman Khan.

The finale saw performances by all the couples, who hit headlines on the show, including Sidharth-Shehnaaz, Asim-Himanshi Khurana and Sidharth-Rashami. All the finalists had their families and former contestants cheering them.

