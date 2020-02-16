Filmfare Awards 2020 full list of winners: Gully Boy’s 13 wins make history, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh take top awards

bollywood

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 08:47 IST

The Filmfare Awards were dominated by Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which swept through all 13 categories it was nominated in. It registered Gully Boy in history as the film with most Filmfare wins, beating Black’s previous record of 11 awards. The awards show was held this year in Guwahati on Saturday night.

Gully Boy bagged Best Film, Best Director for Zoya, Best Actor for Ranveer Singh and Best Actress for Alia Bhatt. Best Supporting Role Male went to Siddhant Chaturvedi for his role as MC Sher while Best Supporting Role Female was won by Amruta Subhash, who played Ranveer’s mother in the film.

Here’s Filmfare Awards’ full list of winners:

Best Film

Gully Boy

Best Director

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor (Critics)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Best Actress (Critics)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album

Gully Boy- Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari

and

Kabir Singh- Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Best Lyrics

Divine and Ankur Tewari- Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh...Kalank Nahi...Kalank

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao...Ghungroo...War

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut Actor

Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Actress

Ananya Pandey - Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Original Story

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Best Screenplay

Gully Boy - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Best Dialogue

Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ramesh Sippy

Excellence In Cinema

Govinda

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent

Sashwat Sachdev- URI

Follow @htshowbiz for more