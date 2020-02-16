Filmfare Awards 2020 full list of winners: Gully Boy’s 13 wins make history, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh take top awards
Filmfare Awards 2020 complete winners’ list: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is now the film with most Filmfare wins ever. It won 13 awards at Saturday night’s ceremony including for Alia and Ranveer.bollywood Updated: Feb 16, 2020 08:47 IST
The Filmfare Awards were dominated by Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which swept through all 13 categories it was nominated in. It registered Gully Boy in history as the film with most Filmfare wins, beating Black’s previous record of 11 awards. The awards show was held this year in Guwahati on Saturday night.
Gully Boy bagged Best Film, Best Director for Zoya, Best Actor for Ranveer Singh and Best Actress for Alia Bhatt. Best Supporting Role Male went to Siddhant Chaturvedi for his role as MC Sher while Best Supporting Role Female was won by Amruta Subhash, who played Ranveer’s mother in the film.
Here’s Filmfare Awards’ full list of winners:
Best Film
Gully Boy
Best Director
Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
Best Film (Critics)
Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)
Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor (Critics)
Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)
Best Actress (Critics)
Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)
Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
Best Music Album
Gully Boy- Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari
and
Kabir Singh- Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva
Best Lyrics
Divine and Ankur Tewari- Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh...Kalank Nahi...Kalank
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shilpa Rao...Ghungroo...War
Best Debut Director
Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut Actor
Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut Actress
Ananya Pandey - Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh
Best Original Story
Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki
Best Screenplay
Gully Boy - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar
Best Dialogue
Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ramesh Sippy
Excellence In Cinema
Govinda
RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent
Sashwat Sachdev- URI
