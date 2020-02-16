e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Filmfare Awards 2020 full list of winners: Gully Boy’s 13 wins make history, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh take top awards

Filmfare Awards 2020 full list of winners: Gully Boy’s 13 wins make history, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh take top awards

Filmfare Awards 2020 complete winners’ list: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is now the film with most Filmfare wins ever. It won 13 awards at Saturday night’s ceremony including for Alia and Ranveer.

bollywood Updated: Feb 16, 2020 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took Best Actress and Best Actor awards, respectively.
Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took Best Actress and Best Actor awards, respectively.
         

The Filmfare Awards were dominated by Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which swept through all 13 categories it was nominated in. It registered Gully Boy in history as the film with most Filmfare wins, beating Black’s previous record of 11 awards. The awards show was held this year in Guwahati on Saturday night.

Gully Boy bagged Best Film, Best Director for Zoya, Best Actor for Ranveer Singh and Best Actress for Alia Bhatt. Best Supporting Role Male went to Siddhant Chaturvedi for his role as MC Sher while Best Supporting Role Female was won by Amruta Subhash, who played Ranveer’s mother in the film.

 

Here’s Filmfare Awards’ full list of winners:

Best Film

Gully Boy

Best Director

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Best Actor (Critics)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Best Actress (Critics)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saand Ki Aankh)

Taapsee (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Best Music Album

Gully Boy- Zoya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari

and

Kabir Singh- Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet–Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Best Lyrics

Divine and Ankur Tewari- Apna Time Aayega, Gully Boy

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh...Kalank Nahi...Kalank

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shilpa Rao...Ghungroo...War

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar - Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut Actor

Abhimanyu Dassani - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Actress

Ananya Pandey - Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Original Story

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki

Best Screenplay

Gully Boy - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Best Dialogue

Gully Boy- Vijay Maurya

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ramesh Sippy

Excellence In Cinema

Govinda

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent

Sashwat Sachdev- URI

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM for third time, stage set at Ramlila Maidan
Top US trade representative not coming as Donald Trump seeks ‘right deal’
Top US trade representative not coming as Donald Trump seeks ‘right deal’
Group from Shaheen Bagh plans to meet Amit Shah, some agitators against move
Group from Shaheen Bagh plans to meet Amit Shah, some agitators against move
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
Delhi cop murdered by minor daughter, friend for slapping her on V-Day
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
17 from Delhi who returned from abroad show coronavirus symptoms
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
‘Exercising newly won freedom’: Saudi women on smoking in public
‘Special guests’ to share stage with Kejriwal at swearing-in today
‘Special guests’ to share stage with Kejriwal at swearing-in today
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
Chennai Super Kings release full schedule ahead of season
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news