Filmfare Awards 2020 curtain raiser: From Alaya F to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here are some of the best red carpet looks

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 11:36 IST

Sunday night was quite star-studded as Bollywood celebrities including Alaya F, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, R Madhavan Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rakulpreet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, among others rocked the red carpet of Filmfare awards curtain-raiser. Also present at the event were music producer, singer and actor Himesh Reshammiya and Bollywood’s favourite couturier, Manish Malhotra. Filmfare’s Instagram handle began to share lots of red carpet looks where the actors looked super stunning. There were many funny and interesting videos where the organizers asked the celebrities some fun questions as the made their way along the red carpet. The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards are going to be held on February 15 in Assam, however last night was all about the technicians who work tirelessly on projects but don’t get their due. The special night was hosted to give technical awards.

Several celebrities arrived at the curtain-raiser looking their fashionable best. Check out the best, and maybe also some bad looks, from the curtain raiser of the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Gaby Charbachy lemon yellow strapless gown with thigh-high slit looked absolutely gorgeous. The actor’s crop was in beachy waves complemented her minimal make-up and jewellery.

Tara Sutaria looked absolutely gorgeous in this one-shouldered black gown, her poker-straight hair and cascading tasselled earrings were a great pairing.

Alaya F also wore a sequinned black ensemble by Gaby Charbachy. The strapless number was quite interesting with its two-legged bottoms and thigh-high slits and mesh panelling down the front.

Ananya Panday’s black Gahlia Lahav gown with a thigh-high slit and salmon pink panelling and details along the side didn’t really do it for us. We love all her usual looks, but this gown just didn’t make the cut.

While Rakul Preet SIngh looked lovely in her metallic grey Dolly J gown, we couldn’t help but see similarities between Rakul’s look and Alia Bhatt’s look, which was not too long ago, in a silver Michael Costello gown. The design and even the styling is a complete match. Will Diet Sabya be calling?

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stunning like always in the most beautiful white saree with a lot of heavy embroidery, the saree is from Sonam’s stylist sister, Rhea Kapoor’s collaboration with designer Masaba Gupta.

Here are some of the other actors who walked the red carpet. Check them out.

What do you think of these red carpet looks?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter