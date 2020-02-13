Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai was never bankrupt, actor’s manager refutes Arhaan Khan’s claims of helping her

tv

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:55 IST

TV actor Rashami Desai has accepted that she went bankrupt and former boyfriend Arhaan Khan had claimed to have helped her during the time. Her manager, however, has now said that though the TV actor was out of work for a few months, she was never bankrupt.

Rashami’s manager told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Rashami and I have been working with each other since 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, for the next 10 years she cannot get bankrupt. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in a Mumbai, has four more vehicles. The time which Arhaan mentioned (where she allegedly was bankrupt), she owned two luxury cars which were on her own.”

He added, “ Yes, I can say that she was in a space where she wasn’t working on television. She was not getting her big monthly cheques. You can say that she took a break of 4-5 months which every actor takes which was her choice. Despite that she had been doing events. She is the queen of events from the world of television. She fends herself well even during her sabbatical.”

Reminded that Rashami also said inside the house that she was bankrupt, Santosh said, “We know Rashami accepted that she was bankrupt inside the house, she might have said it in a moment, just like she said she knew of Arhaan’s marriage initially. Once she is out, she might clarify that she was never bankrupt. Whatever relationship she had with Arhaan, but no one can never attach the word bankruptcy with Rashami.”

Talking to Arhaan about her issues with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami had said admitted she was bankrupt. She claimed he was sent out of the show twice, adding that he would often abuse her and taunt her on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak. When Arhaan questioned Rashami’s silence at the time, she asserted her need for work. “I was bankrupt, I had loans to pay back, I did not have a house. So I just decided I should ignore all that and stick to my professional attitude and work,” she said.

