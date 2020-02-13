Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan Khan we have all been waiting for. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 12:10 IST

Angrezi Medium’s trailer arrived on Thursday and it is everything that Irrfan Khan’s fans have been waiting for. Starring actor Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan, the film is a sequel of the 2017 film, Hindi Medium.

The trailer opens with Irrfan attending a function at the school of his daughter, played by Radhika. He is called on to the stage where he is required to give a brief speech -- which he does, in broken English. Few seconds into the trailer, we see Radhika asking her father, owner of a sweetmeat shop, to send her abroad to study. The rest of the trailer follows what happens after Irrfan decides to send his daughter to the UK to study. This is Irrfan at his best.

Watch Angrezi Medium trailer here:

Ahead of the trailer launch, on Wednesday, the makers of the film released a video where Irrfan speaks to his fans. “Hello, brothers and sisters,” Irrfan says in a voiceover, in Hindi. “I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front.”

“There’s a saying, ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It feels good to hear, but when life really hands you lemons, making lemons is really difficult.” Irrfan continues. The video has moments from the film’s shoot; the behind-the-scene shots with Dimple, Kareena, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey among others leaves one with a warm feeling in the heart. As Irrfan signs off, saying ‘wait for me’, there is bound to be a lump in your throat.

Angrezi Medium trailer is a heartwarming slice-of-life story.

Also read: Amul smears butter on vegan Joaquin Phoenix’s face in ad celebrating Oscar win, gets slammed by PETA

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was based in London since March 2018 for treatment. He reportedly underwent surgery after completing the shoot of the film in London.

Angrezi Medium is a Maddock Films and has been directed by Homi Adajania. Hindi Medium was directed by Saket Choudhary and starred Pakistani actor Saba Qamar as the female lead.

Follow @htshowbiz for more