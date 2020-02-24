Anup Jalota doesn’t want Jasleen Matharu to marry Paras Chhabra, says ‘I have heard about how he changes girls’

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:54 IST

Singer Anup Jalota has expressed his reservations about his protégé Jasleen Matharu participating in Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra’s swayamvar, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which currently airs on Colors. He said that he was “deeply concerned” about their possible marriage and would have a word with her father about the same.

“Jasleen had a word with me before going, but we didn’t speak about the details of the show and so I certainly didn’t know that Paras Chhabra is the guy who’s planning to marry one of the contestants,” Anup told SpotboyE in an interview. He also said that though he has never seen Paras but has heard about his Casanova image.

“I have heard about him and whatever I have heard, makes me deeply concerned about Jasleen’s future if she ends up marrying him,” he said, adding, “I have heard about how he changes girls, so you see going by that, his track record shows no loyalty.”

Paras broke up with his girlfriend of three years Akanksha Puri after his Bigg Boss 13 stint and was seen getting cosy with Mahira Sharma on the show. Now, in a new reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he is searching for a bride for himself.

Being Jasleen’s teacher, Anup said that it was his “duty” to safeguard her. “My concern stems from the fact that I have been Jasleen’s teacher. It is a teacher’s duty to protect his/her student,” he said. Anup, who shares a close relationship with Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu, said that he would meet him and “have a long word with him”.

Anup and Jasleen, who is 37 years younger than him, were seen together as a ‘vichitra jodi (quirky couple)’ in Bigg Boss 12. At the time of entering the show, they announced that they had been in a relationship for more than three years, but said that it was all a “prank” after their eviction. They claimed that the only relationship between them was that of a teacher and student.

Meanwhile, Anup and Jasleen will star together in a film titled Vo Meri Student Hai, directed by her father.

