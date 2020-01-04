Anup Jalota points a gun at Jasleen Matharu in viral TikTok video, watch

tv

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 15:04 IST

Singers Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, who participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 12 as a ‘vichitra jodi (quirky couple)’, are all set to come together for a film titled Vo Meri Student Hai. The two seem to be having a whale of a time on the sets.

Jasleen shared a TikTok video on her Instagram account, in which Anup is seen pointing a gun at her, as they both lip-sync to the 1971 hit song Aap Yahaan Aaye Kis Liye. She also posted another picture with him and wrote, “On Set. Shooting for ‘Vo Meri Student Hai’ with @jalotaanup.” Vo Meri Student Hai is being directed by Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu.

Anup and Jasleen, who is 37 years his junior, raised eyebrows when they entered the Bigg Boss 12 house as a couple and claimed that they had been in a relationship for more than three years. However, after their eviction, they changed their story and claimed that the only relationship between them was that of a teacher and student.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jasleen said, “The truth is that there has always been a guru-shishya relationship between us. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Anup Ji had called me on stage by referring to me as his shishya. Since it was a premier show with Salman Khan and Anup ji, I immediately thought of playing a stupid prank. I went on stage and cracked a joke that we were in a relationship since three years and are going in the house as a couple.”

“I thought Anup Ji will react to the joke but he didn’t and in no time Salman sent us into the house. The prank was left incomplete and could not be cleared,” she said, adding that her family was embarrassed by the “huge mess” inadvertently created by her, and that she set the record straight after her eviction.

Follow @htshowbiz for more