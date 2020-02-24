Sonam Kapoor says ‘no idea’ when told Boney Kapoor knew about Mr India trilogy, Anil Kapoor declines to comment

bollywood

After Sonam Kapoor said that her father Anil Kapoor and uncle Boney Kapoor were “very confused” by the announcement of the new Mr India trilogy directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, a journalist claimed that Boney was in the know of the developments and asked what the confusion was about. While Anil played the titular role in Mr India, Boney was the producer of the 1987 blockbuster.

On Sunday, Sonam responded to queries whether Anil had a word with Boney about the Mr India sequel and tweeted, “My father did have a word with him actually. We are all still very confused about how it was announced.” Mohar Basu, a reporter with Mid-Day, replied to the tweet saying, “Midday ran a story on Feb 17 on Mr India reboot. On 16th Feb we reached out to Boney Kapoor and he knew about the story and its details. Why is he confused then?”

Sonam was clueless about Boney being reportedly aware of the Mr India trilogy and wrote, “I have no idea.. maybe get in touch with him or my father again.” Mohar replied, “I actually did. Anil sir doesn’t want to speak on this at this point, understandably so.”

The announcement of the Mr India reboot was condemned by Sonam on social media. She said that neither Anil nor Mr India director Shekhar Kapur were consulted, and they only found out about it through social media.

“A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake.Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade,we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted.It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true,since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements,it’s a part of his legacy.I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office,” her statement read.

After Ali Abbas Zafar announced the Mr India reboot, original director Shekhar Kapur tweeted, “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film.” He has been vocal about his displeasure with the proposed trilogy and thinks that the iconic villain Mogambo, played by the late Amrish Puri, cannot be recreated.

