Disha Patani’s bodyguard pushes photographer and gets into fight, her manager apologises later. Watch video

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 12:30 IST

Disha Patani’s bodyguard got into a scuffle with a photographer on Sunday night, followed by a heated argument. In a video that was shared online, a paparazzo standing near the actor’s car is seen asking her to stop and pose for a picture as she exits a venue, but is pushed out of the way by her security.

The angry cameraperson then gets into a heated argument with the bodyguard, shouting at him for getting physical. The video has been viewed more than 85,000 times in 10 hours.

Photographer Viral Bhayani, who shared the video on Instagram, revealed that Disha’s manager later apologised for the incident. “There is not one single day when I did not have problems and issues. This work is not easy and at times you have to take a tough stand and fight back when there is injustice. Today our Pap Kuttub had a war of words between #dishapatani body guard when he tried to request Disha for a picture as he had not got any frames but the bodyguard pushed him out with no reason. Later Disha’s manager came and apologised for what happened,” he wrote in the caption.

Currently, Disha is basking in the success of Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang, which has been enjoying a steady run at the box office and has already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles.

Disha will be seen next in Prabhudeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles and will hit the theatres this Eid.

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Disha has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is reportedly a satire on astrology.

