Sonam Kapoor confirms dad Anil Kapoor has discussed Mr India announcement with brother Boney Kapoor: ‘We are all still very confused’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 16:13 IST

A day after calling out director Ali Abbas Zafar for not consulting her father, actor Anil Kapoor, before announcing a trilogy of films inspired by Mr India, actor Sonam Kapoor has said that internal family discussions have taken place.

Anil’s brother, producer Boney Kapoor, was believed to be the sole holder of the rights to Mr India, which prompted several people on social media to ask Sonam if Anil and Boney had spoken to each other at all. “My father did have a word with him actually,” Sonam wrote on Twitter on Sunday, and added, “We are all still very confused about how it was announced.”

Neither Anil Kapoor nor director Shekhar Kapur were consulted before the announcement was made, Sonam said.

My father did have a word with him actually. 😄 we are all still very confused about how it was announced. https://t.co/sBVwvf4tdy — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 23, 2020

On Saturday, Sonam had put out the following statement: “A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake.Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade,we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted.It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true,since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements,it’s a part of his legacy.I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office.”

We sit with writers from day one, but are not the writer. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights? #MrIndia — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

Shekhar Kapur has posted several tweets, insisting that his creative contributions to the 1987 classic imply that he has certain rights over the material. Recently, he suggested that legal action might be the only solution. “Yes. It’s time to test this legally .. let’s do it,” he’d written.

Last week, Ali Abbas Zafar had announced a new trilogy of films based on Mr India, adding that no casting decisions had been made.

Follow @htshowbiz for more