Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra says there is ‘no future’ with ex Akanksha Puri, will ‘tell her to move on’

tv

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 11:23 IST

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra has been in the news for his relationship with ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri, which is said to have fizzled out due to his closeness with Mahira Sharma on the show and his subsequent declaration that he wants to end the relationship but Akanksha would not let him break up.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Paras said that he is “very clear” that things are over between him and Akanksha now. He said that though there was no reason for them to stay in touch anymore, he would like to meet her and tell her to move on with her life.

Paras said, “I have spoken about my relationship with Akanksha Puri recently during the house visit. If she really loved me, there was no need to prove it to the media. It is very clear from my side that I don’t see my future with Akanksha. All the things she said and did were when I was inside the house and it was her side of the story. Nobody got to know what I had to say.”

According to Paras, if Akanksha really loved him, she would not have “leaked personal details” about them to the media. “I don’t know why Akanksha leaked personal details about our relationship. If she really loves me then why did she tell everyone and especially the media what all she has done for me. I got scolded because of it by Salman Khan sir. All this makes it very clear that there’s no future. I don’t think there is any reason to talk to each other now. But I will definitely meet Akanksha and tell her to move on,” he said.

Currently, Paras is seen on Colors’ new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which he is looking for a bride. He has already dismissed the link-up rumours with Mahira, and called her his “best friend”.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma says Paras Chhabra ‘used to like’ her but is ‘all set for his Swayamvar’ now

“If there was something more beyond friendship between us, Mahira would have never allowed me to do a show like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She is my best friend and we were emotionally and mentally attached,” he said, adding that she was “very happy” that he was doing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Akanksha had earlier said in an interview that for her, it was over when he “disrespected” her and “lied” about their relationship. She said, however, that she did not believe in bad-mouthing someone she was with for all these years.

“I moved out way before..the day he disrespected me and lied about things in our relationship...for me it was over...but I am not someone who will ever talk s**t about someone I have been with for so long because for me relationships don’t happen every day,” she said. Akanksha added that it was “very important for a girl to maintain her dignity” and that she wanted to move on in a dignified manner.

Follow @htshowbiz for more