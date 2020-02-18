Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma says Paras Chhabra ‘used to like’ her but is ‘all set for his Swayamvar’ now

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma raised eyebrows with their closeness on the show. In fact, even host Salman Khan called them out and said that their equation was definitely “more than friendship”.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Mahira opened up on her proximity with Paras inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, which is said to have driven a wedge between him and his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. She confessed that he liked her but claimed that it did not mean that it would translate into a relationship.

“Paras used to like me but that liking doesn’t mean that he wants me in his life and as for the rest, it’s their personal matter. I don’t think they are dating anymore. Mere saath uska aisa kuch nahi tha (There was no romance brewing between us). I shared a familial bonding with him. And now, he is all set for his Swayamvar,” she said.

Mahira reasoned that if she and Paras were indeed in love, she would not have let him participate in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Colors’ new reality show in which he is looking for a bride. She said, “Agar aisa kuch hota toh main bol deti ki kuch hai, and nahi bhi bolti toh at least main usse yeh Swayamvar show toh nahi karne deti. Woh kar raha hai Swayamvar matlab woh mera sirf dost hai (If there was anything between us, I would have admitted to it. Even if I would not have admitted to it, at least I would not let him be a part of this Swayamvar. If he is doing the show, it is obvious that we are just friends).”

Speculation was rife that Paras and Mahira fell in love on Bigg Boss 13, but their relationship went kaput later. However, she refuted the rumours and said, “I don’t like to break relations. Once I build a relation, be it friendship or anything else, I like to maintain it. I’m very loyal person. Mujhe nahi pasand ki aaj iske saath, fir kal jhagda karke dusre ke saath, main aisi nahi hoon (I am not the kind of person who will be with someone, then fight with him and go to someone else).”

Paras is currently hunting for a life partner in the new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. One of his suitors made a thinly-veiled reference to his proximity with Mahira on Bigg Boss 13 and asked, “Masle ho gaye clear (Are all problems cleared)?” He replied, “Mere toh saare masle clear hi hai (All my problems are clear only).”

