e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan slams Paras Chhabra for closeness with Mahira Sharma, reveals Akanksha Puri called him

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan slams Paras Chhabra for closeness with Mahira Sharma, reveals Akanksha Puri called him

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan revealed that he got a call from a concerned Akanksha Puri about the growing intimacy between her boyfriend Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

tv Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Salman Khan said that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 13 house does not seem to be just friendship.
Salman Khan said that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 13 house does not seem to be just friendship.
         

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan lost his cool at contestant Paras Chhabra, after the latter remained defiant and continued to deny his closeness with Mahira Sharma. In a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen giving Paras a piece of his mind and asking him to watch his tone.

Salman told Paras and Mahira that their growing proximity inside the Bigg Boss 13 house is “more than friendship”. Paras already has a girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, outside the house who seems to be having reservations about his increasing intimacy with Mahira.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra wanted to marry girlfriend Akanksha Puri in 2020, she now wants him to wait

Salman told the contestants that before he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras told Akanksha not to take it seriously if he does some “acting” or plays his “game”. Salman said that Paras came on the show with a lot of planning and asked him, “Yeh game kahaan tak chal raha hai? (Where is this game going?)”

Paras refuted the claims and told Salman, “Sir, please creatives ko bolo bekaar ki baatein na hi karein peeche se. (Sir, please tell the creatives not to say baseless things behind my back.)” This is when an angry Salman dropped a bombshell and revealed that Akanksha herself called him up to clarify what is happening inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

When Paras remained defiant and claimed that he was being wrongly blamed, Salman snapped, “Blame kya lag raha hai? Aye Paras, yeh tone na mujhse mat use karna. (What is this blame that you are talking about? Paras, watch your tone with me.)” Paras did not back down and kept insisting that the claims were “bekaar (nonsense)”, at which point Salman lost his temper and warned him, “You keep your voice down.”

 

Paras and Mahira often indulge in public displays of affection, including kisses on the cheek, inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. When their respective mothers, Ruby Chhabra and Sania Sharma, came on the show as a part of family week, they asked their children not to do these things.

Akanksha has earlier said that while she was the one who advised Paras to cash in on his playboy image and flirt to grab eyeballs on Bigg Boss 13, he was now going “overboard”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
5 months after bifurcating Jammu & Kashmir, Govt starts outreach programme
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Sania’s stunning comeback, wins WTA title after 2-yr maternity break
Sania’s stunning comeback, wins WTA title after 2-yr maternity break
Hong Kong airline forces woman to take a pregnancy test
Hong Kong airline forces woman to take a pregnancy test
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News