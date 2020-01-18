Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan slams Paras Chhabra for closeness with Mahira Sharma, reveals Akanksha Puri called him

tv

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan lost his cool at contestant Paras Chhabra, after the latter remained defiant and continued to deny his closeness with Mahira Sharma. In a promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen giving Paras a piece of his mind and asking him to watch his tone.

Salman told Paras and Mahira that their growing proximity inside the Bigg Boss 13 house is “more than friendship”. Paras already has a girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, outside the house who seems to be having reservations about his increasing intimacy with Mahira.

Salman told the contestants that before he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras told Akanksha not to take it seriously if he does some “acting” or plays his “game”. Salman said that Paras came on the show with a lot of planning and asked him, “Yeh game kahaan tak chal raha hai? (Where is this game going?)”

Paras refuted the claims and told Salman, “Sir, please creatives ko bolo bekaar ki baatein na hi karein peeche se. (Sir, please tell the creatives not to say baseless things behind my back.)” This is when an angry Salman dropped a bombshell and revealed that Akanksha herself called him up to clarify what is happening inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

When Paras remained defiant and claimed that he was being wrongly blamed, Salman snapped, “Blame kya lag raha hai? Aye Paras, yeh tone na mujhse mat use karna. (What is this blame that you are talking about? Paras, watch your tone with me.)” Paras did not back down and kept insisting that the claims were “bekaar (nonsense)”, at which point Salman lost his temper and warned him, “You keep your voice down.”

Paras and Mahira often indulge in public displays of affection, including kisses on the cheek, inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. When their respective mothers, Ruby Chhabra and Sania Sharma, came on the show as a part of family week, they asked their children not to do these things.

Akanksha has earlier said that while she was the one who advised Paras to cash in on his playboy image and flirt to grab eyeballs on Bigg Boss 13, he was now going “overboard”.

