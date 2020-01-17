Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s mom says no PDA with Mahira Sharma as ‘36 aayengi, 36 jayengi, teri wali teri maa hi layegi’

tv

Paras Chhabra had a tearful reunion with his mother Ruby Chhabra, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as part of the family week on the show. She advised him to concentrate on his own game, instead of being a “Godfather” for others.

In a promo shared by the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, Paras is seen introducing his mother to Mahira Sharma. For those not in the know, Paras and Mahira have been in the news for their closeness and public displays of affection on Bigg Boss 13. However, outside the show, he has been in a relationship with Akanksha Puri for the last three years.

Ruby advised Paras not to get too intimate with Mahira. In the clip, she says, “Chipta-chipti nahi. 36 aayengi, 36 jaayengi, teri wali teri maa hi layegi. (No getting cosy. 36 will come and 36 will go, but your mother will choose the woman you end up with.)”

Earlier, Sania Sharma came on the show and asked Paras not to kiss her daughter Mahira. In an earlier promo, she tells him, “Paras, tere ko main maaru? Teri girlfriend bohot pyaari hai, Akanksha. Itni pyaari hai. Mahira toh tumhari dost hai hi. Baaki na, kissy-vissy mat kar, jo mujhe achcha nahi lagta. (Paras, should I hit you? Your girlfriend Akanksha is so lovely. Mahira is your friend, but don’t kiss her, I don’t like it.)”

Meanwhile, Akanksha said in an interview that Paras wants to marry her after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. When asked if they were planning to tie the knot this year, she said, “We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy.”

However, Akanksha feels that this is the time for Paras to focus on his career, and marriage can wait. “But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has really waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait,” she said.

